Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.93 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.60.

Shares of FN traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.35. The stock had a trading volume of 224,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,433. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

