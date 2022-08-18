Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.93 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.60.
Shares of FN traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.35. The stock had a trading volume of 224,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,433. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
