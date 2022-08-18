FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.25.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $452.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

