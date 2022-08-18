Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Update

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 839,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:FICO opened at $499.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.27. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

