FansTime Trading Down 1.1% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $205,543.77 and $1.94 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,950.08 or 1.00025201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003670 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00128915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00070642 BTC.

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

