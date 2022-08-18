Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.34. 81,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $98.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 19.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.