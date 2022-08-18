Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 198.11% from the stock’s current price.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. 24,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,623. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $91.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,082 shares of company stock worth $1,646,106 in the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,041,000 after buying an additional 485,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.