FedoraCoin (TIPS) Achieves Market Cap of $825,407.50

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $825,407.50 and approximately $12,425.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00261030 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

