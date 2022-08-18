Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,671.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,346. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

