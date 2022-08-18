Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.10 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.30. 4,992,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.06. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.74.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

