Filda (FILDA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $325,052.32

Filda (FILDA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Filda has a market cap of $325,052.32 and $892,410.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filda coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filda has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Filda Coin Profile

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Filda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online. FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filda using one of the exchanges listed above.

