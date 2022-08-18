Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 4,067 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.09. 3,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

