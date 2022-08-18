Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,324 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67.

