Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.52. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,362. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

