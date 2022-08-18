Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.59 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

