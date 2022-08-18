Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.77. 6,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $90.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.