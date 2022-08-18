Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,758 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,999,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,964,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after acquiring an additional 610,515 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,814. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

