Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 26,453 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,536. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

