Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,570 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

SPLG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.15. 36,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,570. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

