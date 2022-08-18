Financial Survey: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) vs. Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 3.72% 15.31% 8.63%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.87 $4.78 million N/A N/A Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.36 $734.56 million $0.95 10.31

This table compares Hour Loop and Vipshop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hour Loop and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vipshop 1 6 0 0 1.86

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Vipshop has a consensus price target of $13.23, suggesting a potential upside of 35.09%. Given Hour Loop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Vipshop.

Summary

Vipshop beats Hour Loop on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items. It also provides shoes and bags, which comprises casual and formal shoes, purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; handbags; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for various sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and home appliances; and consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers food and snacks, beverages, fresh produce, and pet goods; beauty products; and internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. Vipshop Holdings Limited provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Further, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services; software development and information technology support solutions; and supply chain services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

