Financial Survey: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TIM and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Risk & Volatility

TIM currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.56%. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus price target of $61.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.11%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

TIM has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TIM and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.76 $547.96 million $1.06 11.50 The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 1.70 $398.00 million $2.88 15.42

TIM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty SiriusXM Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 13.92% 7.69% 3.91% The Liberty SiriusXM Group 11.30% 5.49% 2.28%

Summary

TIM beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. Further, it offers landline switched telephone services, national long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. The company provides its services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers; and had approximately 12.8 thousand points of sale, including 158 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 212 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings; and traffic information services, which provide information as to road closings, traffic flow and incident data to consumers with compatible in-vehicle navigation systems, and real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform. Further, it offers ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Additionally, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as through its website. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 34.0 million subscribers through Sirius XM and approximately 6.4 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

