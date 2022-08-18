First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.93

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 30154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $586.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 87.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.