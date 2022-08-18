First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,162. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

