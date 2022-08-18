First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Down 1.6%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $145.06 and last traded at $145.46. Approximately 27,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 50,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.86.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.