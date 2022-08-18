FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 308,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 51,919 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,189,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

