Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.54

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 293952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

