Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

FND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.80. 964,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.38. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

