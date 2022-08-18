Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLNC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74.

In related news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $106,061,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after buying an additional 535,160 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,854,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after buying an additional 94,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

