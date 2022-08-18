Flux Price Up 31.9% This Week (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Flux has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $256.62 million and approximately $61.04 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.53 or 0.00322053 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00123185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00081502 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 257,457,586 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

