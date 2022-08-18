Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 794,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,200,880. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

