Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Fox Factory Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of FOXF opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $17,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

