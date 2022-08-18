Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,837. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

