Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Franchise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

FRG stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

