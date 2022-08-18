Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.