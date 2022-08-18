Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack Sells 5,000 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $472,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,478,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FELE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.80. The stock had a trading volume of 160,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
