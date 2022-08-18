Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack Sells 5,000 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $472,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,478,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FELE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.80. The stock had a trading volume of 160,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

