Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.15

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 4409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

