FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading 4.3% Higher

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.47. 4,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,062,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

See Also

