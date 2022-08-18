Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 292,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $2,584,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 9,808 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.70. 49,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,686. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

