Frisch Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after buying an additional 1,822,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after buying an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

PM traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.54. 18,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,450. The company has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

