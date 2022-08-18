Frisch Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.58. The company had a trading volume of 48,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

