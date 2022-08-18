Frisch Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 228,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. 281,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,184,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

