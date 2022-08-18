Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 271,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $1,935,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 30,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.75. 876,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,501,256. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.