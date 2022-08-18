Frisch Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after buying an additional 339,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,324 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

