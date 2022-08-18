Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,410,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

