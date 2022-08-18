Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,957,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,756,000 after buying an additional 1,166,827 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,792,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.20. 14,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,034. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

