Front Barnett Associates LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.3% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,144 shares of company stock worth $66,839,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $543.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,110. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.83. The stock has a market cap of $508.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

