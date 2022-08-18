FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.09 million, a P/E ratio of 497.54 and a beta of 0.53. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.
In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $307,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,465.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
