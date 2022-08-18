FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,099,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. FTAC Athena Acquisition accounts for 1.2% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 8.18% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $20,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 354,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 255,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

FTAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 182,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.03.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

