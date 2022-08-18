FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 3,840 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cognex were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. 3,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

