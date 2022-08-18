FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $108.88. 31,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,522. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

