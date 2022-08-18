FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.69 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $35,101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $808,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 325,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,258,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.